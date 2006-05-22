Chemtura sells water additives

Chemtura has completed the sale of its industrial water additives business to Close Brothers Private Equity for $85 million. The business had sales of $80 million last year. Chemtura will continue to manufacture the additives at facilities in Adrian, Mich., and Trafford Park, England. About 40 nonmanufacturing employees will become employees of BWA Water Additives, a Close Brothers affiliate.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter