Cognis buys producer of fish extract ...

Cognis is acquiring Napro Pharma, a Norwegian manufacturer of omega-3 fish oils for the nutrition industry. Napro produces fish oil concentrates in ethyl ester and triglyceride forms. According to Cognis, Napro expanded its facilities earlier this year with a new distillation unit and other equipment. Forecasts indicate the market for omega-3 fish oils is growing at about 12% annually, with concentrates leading the category, Cognis says.
