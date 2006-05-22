Diagnostic pact established

DeCode Genetics and Illumina have teamed up to develop and commercialize DNA-based diagnostics for several diseases. Illumina will use its high-multiplex single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping platform to develop tests for gene variants that deCode has already determined to be linked to risk of disease. The companies will first develop predictive tests for breast cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart attacks. In addition, Illumina's SNP genotyping platform will be installed at deCode, enabling deCode to expand its contract genotyping business.
