Dow's Doan dies at age 83

Herbert Dow (Ted) Doan, the last Dow family member to serve as Dow Chemical's CEO, died May 16 in Ann Arbor, Mich. He was 83 years old. Doan, who was the company's president and CEO from 1962 to 1971, is credited with transforming Dow from an obscure firm that made products for other companies into one of the world's best known chemical makers. He stepped down at the unusually young age of 48 but continued to be involved in public service and philanthropic activities around Midland, Mich., including efforts to improve science education.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter