Energy group set in France

Seven companies are the founding members of Exeltium, a consortium of electricity-intensive industries in France that is intended to provide a competitive energy supply for its members. The group consists of chemical producers Air Liquide, Arkema, Rhodia, and Solvay; metals makers Alcan and Arcelor; and forest products firm UPM-Kymmene. Luigi Belli, Solvay's general manager for research and technology, says Exeltium will ensure a reliable energy supply for Solvay's French sites "at a price in line with the realities of operation." Exeltium is open to other industries, provided they are substantial electricity users.
