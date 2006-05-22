Fulbright competition

Last year, there were fewer than 30 grant applications in the chemical sciences for the more than 800 Fulbright Scholar grants that were awarded. The overwhelming majority of these applications were approved. Considering the difficulty that many individuals have in obtaining grants, it is astonishing to me that more scientists do not apply. Grants in research or teaching are available for one or two semesters or for the summer. They have been awarded to faculty on sabbatical leave, to new Ph.D. recipients, and to recently retired faculty and industrial scientists. The application process and requirements are straightforward and are clearly explained on the Fulbright website (www.cies.org).
For those wanting to conduct research, it would be expected that a suitable research partner had been found and communication established. This can be achieved with a letter or a meeting contact. Teaching applicants need only give evidence of quality teaching skills and a syllabus. The award includes salary, travel funds (including family), and occasionally housing. As a former Fulbright scholar, I encourage fellow chemists to take advantage of this program.
Thomas J. Weeks
Columbus, Ohio
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter