Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Fulbright competition

May 22, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Last year, there were fewer than 30 grant applications in the chemical sciences for the more than 800 Fulbright Scholar grants that were awarded. The overwhelming majority of these applications were approved. Considering the difficulty that many individuals have in obtaining grants, it is astonishing to me that more scientists do not apply. Grants in research or teaching are available for one or two semesters or for the summer. They have been awarded to faculty on sabbatical leave, to new Ph.D. recipients, and to recently retired faculty and industrial scientists. The application process and requirements are straightforward and are clearly explained on the Fulbright website (www.cies.org).

For those wanting to conduct research, it would be expected that a suitable research partner had been found and communication established. This can be achieved with a letter or a meeting contact. Teaching applicants need only give evidence of quality teaching skills and a syllabus. The award includes salary, travel funds (including family), and occasionally housing. As a former Fulbright scholar, I encourage fellow chemists to take advantage of this program.

Thomas J. Weeks
Columbus, Ohio

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships call for applications
Applications open for 2022–27 Frasch Grants
Applications open for PRF grants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE