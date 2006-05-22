Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Genome-wide analysis of intractable proteins

May 22, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A procedure has been devised for obtaining structures, potentially across entire genomes, of proteins that are intractable to crystallographic analysis (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, published online May 11, dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.0602606103). In the technique, developed by Michael Strong, David Eisenberg, and coworkers at UCLA, computational genomic analysis is used to identify a protein likely to interact functionally with an intractable protein. The two partners are then coexpressed as a complex in bacteria, crystallized, and structurally analyzed. The idea is that complexes may be more easily expressed and more readily crystallized than their individual component proteins. The researchers demonstrated the technique by analyzing a complex (shown) of the proteins PE (red) and PPE (blue) from tuberculosis bacteria. "The predicted complex was readily expressed, purified, and crystallized, although we had previously failed in expressing individual PE and PPE proteins on their own," the researchers note. "Our entire procedure for the identification, characterization, and structural determination of protein complexes can be scaled to a genome-wide level."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Software predicts protein interactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Software predicts more complex protein structures
Proteomics goes native

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE