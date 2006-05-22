Inconsistency

I found it somewhat inconsistent and humorous that Rudy Baum readily embraced the 86 evangelical Christian leaders in their statements on human-induced climate change (C&EN, Feb. 13, page 5). I doubt that C&EN would be that quick to embrace the position of the many evangelical Christian leaders who just as firmly believe in the theory of "intelligent design."
John L. Meisenheimer Sr.
Orlando, Fla.
