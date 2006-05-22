New Awards Nomination Schedule

The deadline for accepting nominations for 2008 ACS national awards is Nov. 1, 2006, which is three months earlier than the former deadline. The change in the nomination deadline is to allow for telephone conference calls among members of selection committees. Teleconferences will be phased in for all awards selection committees over the course of 2008 and 2009 awards selections. Subsequent presentations will adhere to this new schedule.
A formal call for nominations for ACS national awards will be published in a July issue of C&EN. Please visit the ACS Awards program website at chemistry.org/awards for information on deadlines and procedures associated with ACS national awards.
