Roche allows generic Tamiflu

Roche has signed an agreement with the South African company Aspen for the production of a generic version of Tamiflu for distribution in Africa. Roche says the agreement is focused on providing the drug, known generically as oseltamivir, for pandemic use by governments and other not-for-profit organizations. Roche will provide technical know-how and the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the drug.
