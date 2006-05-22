Thais, Japanese float project

Asahi Kasei and Marubeni of Japan and PTT of Thailand have signed a letter of intent to build a 200,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylonitrile plant and a 70,000-metric-ton methyl methacrylate unit in Thailand. The partners have formed a company to manage the $525 million project, in which Asahi and PTT each own a 47.5% stake and Marubeni owns the remaining 5%. The venture will also study building a methacrylate polymer plant. The projects will be fed by propane instead of the propylene that is normally used. PTT did not say when it expects the plants to come on-line.
