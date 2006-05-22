Venture targets specialty drugs

Vectura Group and Unilever Ventures have spun off portions of their technology platforms to form the specialty pharmaceutical company PharmaKodex. The new firm will develop drugs by repurposing existing drugs for new indications or by improving the way they are administered. Vectura is contributing oral and dermal technologies; Unilever Ventures is contributing a particle formulation/solubilization nanotechnology from Iota NanoSolutions, another Unilever spin-off, and encapsulation technology from its parent, Unilever PLC.
