... while Lonza acquires tree extract maker

Lonza has acquired Larex' business in larch arabinogalactan (LAG), a soluble fiber extracted from larch trees. The purchase includes intellectual property, processing technology, and a facility in Cohasset, Minn. According to Lonza, LAG is a bioactive compound used in human and animal nutrition, personal care, and industrial applications. The company says the purchase expands its nutrition portfolio. Last year, Lonza acquired Celanese's business in docosahexaenoic acid, an omega-3 fatty acid.
