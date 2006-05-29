Antibody R&D deals abound

Schering-Plough has teamed up with antibody company Xoma, which will use its phage-display libraries and optimization technologies to discover antibody drugs against targets chosen by Schering-Plough. Xoma will conduct preclinical studies to support regulatory filings and is responsible for cell line and process development, as well as manufacture of antibodies for initial trials. In a separate deal, Icos has licensed Dyax's phage-display library for use in discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies.
