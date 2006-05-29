Liveris Tells It Like It Is
Dow Chemical CEO is alternately engaging, decisive, and combative as he outlines his firm's energy, research, and strategic options
May 29, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 22
Dow Chemical CEO is alternately engaging, decisive, and combative as he outlines his firm's energy, research, and strategic options
Credit:
Dow Chemical CEO is alternately engaging, decisive, and combative as he outlines his firm's energy, research, and strategic options
Analyst argues the term 'weapons of mass destruction' should mean nuclear, biological, and chemical arms
Technique could ease sequencing and analysis of biological sugar chains
Niobium complex allows MIT chemists to build compounds from elemental phosphorus
Software giant SAP racks up kudos at its Sapphire users conference
Board gathers input on improving effective scientific partnerships between U.S. and non-U.S. scientists
Caltech instructor and his comic strip champion a rethinking of the merits of putting things off