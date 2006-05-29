Advertisement

8422cover_liveris43cxd.jpg
8422cover_liveris43cxd.jpg
May 29, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 22

Dow Chemical CEO is alternately engaging, decisive, and combative as he outlines his firm's energy, research, and strategic options

Credit:

Volume 84 | Issue 22
Business

Liveris Tells It Like It Is

Dow Chemical CEO is alternately engaging, decisive, and combative as he outlines his firm's energy, research, and strategic options

Parsing The Meanings Of WMD

Analyst argues the term 'weapons of mass destruction' should mean nuclear, biological, and chemical arms

SPOT Grabs, Tags Carbohydrates

Technique could ease sequencing and analysis of biological sugar chains

  • Synthesis

    Fixing Phosphorus

    Niobium complex allows MIT chemists to build compounds from elemental phosphorus

  • Business

    Upbeat In Orlando

    Software giant SAP racks up kudos at its Sapphire users conference

  • Policy

    International Science

    Board gathers input on improving effective scientific partnerships between U.S. and non-U.S. scientists

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Education

The Power Of Procrastination

Caltech instructor and his comic strip champion a rethinking of the merits of putting things off

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

First steps on the career path?, Too much of a good thing, High-tech beans and toast

 

