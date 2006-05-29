April chemical output up

Total U.S. chemical production rose in April from the previous month according to government data but was still off from the same month a year earlier. The chemical production index in April was up 0.7% from March to a seasonally adjusted 103.5 (2002 = 100). April's index was down 0.6% from the comparable month last year. The index for the basic chemical sector increased 0.3% from March to 98.6, but fell 3.8% from April 2005. The government estimates capacity utilization for all chemicals in April at 75.5%, up from 75.3% in March but down from 77.0% in April of last year.
