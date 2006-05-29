Asahi boosts Chinese output

Asahi Kasei will more than double capacity for photosensitive dry film at its site in Suzhou, in eastern China. By July, the company expects that it will have raised capacity to 180 million m2 per year. The material is used by the electronics industry to form circuit patterns on printed wiring boards. In April, Hitachi Chemical announced that it also plans to build a plant in Suzhou to make photosensitive dry films.
