Avanir buys drug firm Alamo

Avanir Pharmaceuticals has agreed to pay $29 million for Alamo Pharmaceuticals, a privately held specialty drug company. Alamo's owners could receive an additional $40 million if certain sales milestones are met. The deal includes FazaClo, an orally disintegrating version of the schizophrenia drug clozapine, originally sold as a tablet. Avanir also gains a sales force that can promote its lead candidate, Neurodex, currently under priority review at FDA for the treatment of involuntary emotional expression disorder.
