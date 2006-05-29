CEQ chairman defends U.S. policies

In a speech at the American Enterprise Institute, White House Council on Environmental Quality Chairman James L. Connaughton presented a wide-ranging defense of the Bush Administration's policies on global warming. The energy bill passed last year includes many tax incentives that encourage reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, he said, such as renewable energy incentives worth $3.2 billion and clean vehicles and alternative fuels incentives worth $1.3 billion. Even though the U.S. and the European Union have different views on climate change, there is a remarkable consensus on the scope of action and the solutions that will be required, he said. "Climate change is a serious issue that warrants serious and sensible action," he noted. However, he expressed opposition to cap-and-trade regulations for greenhouse gases. Connaughton also praised former vice president Al Gore's new documentary film, "An Inconvenient Truth," and the Advertising Council's recent campaign that urges consumers to take action to address climate change.
