Cambrex inks biologics pact

Cambrex's Bio Science Hopkinton subsidiary has landed a contract to produce clinical trial quantities of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals' MM-093, a recombinant version of human α-fetoprotein. The material will be used to assess MM-093's potential to treat autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Phase II trials are under way for treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis or psoriasis. Cambrex says it has completed several batches of MM-093 with a process involving the purification of proteins expressed in transgenic goat's milk.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter