Chemir acquires nearby Gateway

Chemir Analytical Services has acquired Gateway Chemical Technology, a custom synthesis and process development provider. Both firms are based in the Westport area of St. Louis. According to CEO Shri Thanedar, the acquisition is the sixth in the past decade for Chemir. He says the company plans to expand soon to a new building that meets current Good Manufacturing Practice standards, "perfect for our growing staff of pharmaceutical chemists."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter