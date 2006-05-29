Cognis goes on Wild ride

Cognis has signed separate U.S. and European collaboration agreements with Wild, a German maker of natural food ingredients. The companies will jointly develop new products and systems with a focus on beverages, nutritional bars, sweets, and ice cream. In the collaboration, emulsifiers and other ingredients produced by Cognis will be incorporated into Wild's flavor and fruit preparations.
