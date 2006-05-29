Dow to expand ethyleneamines

Dow Chemical is investingin new ethyleneamine capacity that it says will "significantly" advance its ability to meet demand for ethylenediamine and diethylenetriamine, the two largest volume ethyleneamine homologs. The firm's Union Carbide subsidiary will expand its existing reductive amination ethyleneamine unit in Hahnville, La., and install proprietary amination technology in a new facility that will primarily produce diethylenetriamine. The expansion and new facility are expected to be complete in mid-2007, providing Dow with what it calls a "step-change improvement in product mix flexibility and selectivity."
