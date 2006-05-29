Ferro picks new accounting firm

Ferro, which has had itsshare of accounting troubles in the past couple of years, has fired its independent accounting firm, KPMG, and picked a new one. The company will announce the name of its new accountant after completion of what it calls "customary client acceptance procedures." Despite the change, Ferro still contends that it expects to complete its 2005 annual report by the end of September.
