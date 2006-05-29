Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanotube squeeze play

May 29, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © Science 2006
Credit: © Science 2006

Controlled electron irradiation can transform multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWNTs) into tiny high-pressure chambers, according to an international team led by Florian Banhart and Litao Sun of Germany's University of Mainz (Science 2006, 312, 1199). Irradiating an MWNT at high temperature knocks carbon atoms out of the material's characteristic carbon lattice. The nanotube restores this atomic network and heals itself by contracting, creating pressures up to 40 gigapascal within its core in the process. When Banhart and Sun's group filled the MWNTs with iron carbide or cobalt nanowires and irradiated the assembly, they found that the contracting tubes could squeeze the solid material like toothpaste through a tube (shown with an Fe3C nanowire). Because the technique uses transmission electron microscopy to induce the MWNT's self-compression, it offers researchers a way to directly observe pressure-induced atomic motion. This is in contrast with diamond anvil compression techniques, which rely on spectroscopic techniques to study materials under high pressure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen ions smooth out wrinkles in graphene films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbon Honeycombs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patterning Magnetic Graphene With An E-Beam

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE