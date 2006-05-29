Plant Security

SECURITY [+]Enlarge Credit: Dept. of Energy Photo

A National Research Council (NRC) report on vulnerabilities in the chemical supply chain recommends that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) support research to beef up chemical storage and monitoring and promote the use of inherently safer chemicals and processes.

The report was released by NRC on May 25 after delays because of DHS concerns about whether it should be classified. NRC spokesman Bill Kearny says, "Nothing was changed in the report based on DHS's review."

The study was requested by DHS's Science & Technology Directorate, which sought advice on the best way to invest in R&D to better secure the nation's chemical infrastructure against a terrorist attack or catastrophic accident. Security analysts have fingered the chemical industry as a prime terrorist target.

The NRC report stresses that it is best to nip toxic releases at the source rather than control them after the fact. To that end, it suggests that DHS support R&D to encourage the industry's adoption of cost-effective inherently safer chemicals and processes.

Examples of safer chemistries include process intensification and just-in-time manufacturing. Modifications to processes could include reducing the amount of hazardous material used, substituting a safer chemical for a more toxic one, and lowering the temperature and pressures required.

The report finds that inherently safer chemicals and processes are used within the industry, but not widely. One reason: Many of the advances needed to develop practical options to current practices are basic and therefore not proprietary. At present, there is little economic incentive for industry to fund such research, so the report suggests that government either invest in research or provide financial incentives to encourage industry to do so.

