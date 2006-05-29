Tate files suit over sucralose

A U.S. subsidiary of the British firm Tate & Lyle is suing a Chinese manufacturing group for infringing on its sucralose production technology. The suit, filed in U.S. district court, names Hebei Sukerui Science & Technology Co. and related Chinese companies. It also names six U.S. importers of sucralose, an artificial sweetener marketed as Splenda. Tate & Lyle manufactures the popular sweetener in McIntosh, Ala., and is building a $175 million facility in Singapore.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter