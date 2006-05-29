Trinidad plant plans advance

First UAN Trinidad, a joint venture between fertilizer makers CF Industries and Terra Industries and the Trinidad & Tobago firm ANSA McAL, has signed an agreement with the government of Trinidad & Tobago for a fertilizer plant that has been under study for about a year. Among other terms, the parties agreed to the natural gas supply contract for the plant, which is planned to have capacity for about 750,000 tons per year of ammonia and would also make urea ammonium nitrate solutions.
