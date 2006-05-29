More engineering, please

Joe Wortham (C&EN, Feb. 13, page 9) correctly points to the paucity of C&EN articles on engineering. Reporting on the biological side of our industry is timely and interesting but would acquire an added dimension by focusing on the engineering aspect of it. After all, biologists and medicinal scientists are fascinated with the use of the word "engineering," as witnessed by the considerable current interest in the fields that range from tissue engineering and protein engineering to cell engineering and genetic engineering. I am also sure your readers would be delighted to know that chemical engineering is by a large margin the most lucrative college degree nowadays.
Jovan Mijovic
Brooklyn, N.Y.
