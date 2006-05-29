More than words

As I listen (at this point, somewhat bemusedly) to the current debate regarding why more women are not entering chemistry careers, I can't help but be struck by the recent spate of ACS Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards (C&EN, Feb. 20, page 38). The sea of (almost exclusively white) male faces needs no further comment. We all know that though awards can be political in nature, they are also used as a basis for advancement of young and midcareer scientists. If the chemistry community is serious about diversity, then it needs to publicly proclaim this fact in ways that go beyond words.
Judith P. Klinman
Berkeley, Calif.
