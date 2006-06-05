Akzo completes purchase, sale

Akzo Nobel has bought out its partner in an Asian powder coatings joint venture, acquiring the 17% of shares it did not already own from Chang Cheng Securities. The venture includes operations in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. In a second deal, Akzo has received approval from the European Commission to sell its inks and adhesives resins to Hexion Specialty Chemicals and has completed the transaction.
