June 5, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 23

Having fluorine in life sciences molecules brings desirable benefits, but the trick is getting it in place and making sought-after building blocks

Volume 84 | Issue 23
Synthesis

Fabulous Fluorine

Having fluorine in life sciences molecules brings desirable benefits, but the trick is getting it in place and making sought-after building blocks

Poison Ivy Could Get Worse

Plants grown under elevated CO2 levels pack a more allergenic punch

Making Fuels Synthetically

Fundamental advances in Fischer-Tropsch chemistry may boost method's efficiency and popularity

  • Synthesis

    Quinone Ligand Ups Ante For Rhodium

    Novel complexes expand role of premier catalyst metal, including applications in materials science

  • Business

    Reaching India's Labs

    Suppliers of research chemicals struggle to speed up deliveries to their growing customers in India

  • Policy

    Take A Stand

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

In Pursuit of Synthetic EPO

Complex erythropoietin-like glycopeptides are made from scratch

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

NEWSCRIPTS

State soil for Jersey, eMolecules cedes Chmoogle, Women and addiction

 

