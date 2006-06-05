Fabulous Fluorine
Having fluorine in life sciences molecules brings desirable benefits, but the trick is getting it in place and making sought-after building blocks
June 5, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 23
Fundamental advances in Fischer-Tropsch chemistry may boost method's efficiency and popularity
Novel complexes expand role of premier catalyst metal, including applications in materials science
Suppliers of research chemicals struggle to speed up deliveries to their growing customers in India