Biogen will buy Fumapharm

Biogen Idec has agreed to acquire Fumapharm AB, a Swiss developer of therapeutics derived from fumaric acid esters, for an undisclosed sum. The two firms also announced positive results from a Phase II study of BG-12, an oral fumarate they are jointly developing for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. As part of a restructuring last year, Biogen Idec announced plans to actively pursue relationships with other firms and academic institutions (C&EN, Sept. 19, 2005, page 9). Earlier this year, the company announced plans to acquire Conforma Therapeutics for $150 million.
