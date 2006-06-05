Cangene, a Canadian biotechnology company, has been awarded a $362 million contract by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for 200,000 doses of botulinum toxin immune globulin to treat individuals exposed to the bacteria and/or the toxin that cause botulism.
Sumitomo Chemical has sold a 10% share in Philagro Holding, a French affiliate, to Nihon Nohyaku. Following closure of the deal, the agrochemical distributor will be owned 60% by Sumitomo, 30% by Nissan Chemical Industries, and 10% by Nihon Nohyaku.
Dow Chemical is closing its 500 million-lb-per-year polymeric methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (PMDI) plant in La Porte, Texas, effective immediately. The company recently opened a plant of equal size at its Freeport, Texas, complex.
DuPont will provide the U.S. government with about 75,000 Tychem garments to be worn by USDA workers when handling infected game and poultry. The company says the suits will help protect workers from potential exposure to avian flu.
Chem Technologies, Middlefield, Ohio, has signed a licensing agreement with DuPont for a novel ethylene acrylic elastomers curing agent based on hexamethylenediamine. The technology, called Advancure, is a combination of a DuPont curing technology and Chem Technologies' dispersion technology.
BASF will spend about $5 million to build a new plant in Shanghai for the purification and mixing of solvents and etchants for the local electronics industry. The plant will employ 34 people when it opens in the third quarter, BASF says.
