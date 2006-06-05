Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 5, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Cangene, a Canadian biotechnology company, has been awarded a $362 million contract by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services for 200,000 doses of botulinum toxin immune globulin to treat individuals exposed to the bacteria and/or the toxin that cause botulism.

Sumitomo Chemical has sold a 10% share in Philagro Holding, a French affiliate, to Nihon Nohyaku. Following closure of the deal, the agrochemical distributor will be owned 60% by Sumitomo, 30% by Nissan Chemical Industries, and 10% by Nihon Nohyaku.

Dow Chemical is closing its 500 million-lb-per-year polymeric methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (PMDI) plant in La Porte, Texas, effective immediately. The company recently opened a plant of equal size at its Freeport, Texas, complex.

DuPont will provide the U.S. government with about 75,000 Tychem garments to be worn by USDA workers when handling infected game and poultry. The company says the suits will help protect workers from potential exposure to avian flu.

Chem Technologies, Middlefield, Ohio, has signed a licensing agreement with DuPont for a novel ethylene acrylic elastomers curing agent based on hexamethylenediamine. The technology, called Advancure, is a combination of a DuPont curing technology and Chem Technologies' dispersion technology.

BASF will spend about $5 million to build a new plant in Shanghai for the purification and mixing of solvents and etchants for the local electronics industry. The plant will employ 34 people when it opens in the third quarter, BASF says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AkzoNobel invests in BPA-free can coatings
Aurorium to close Indiana pyridine plant
Bayer ups animal health, warns about ag

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE