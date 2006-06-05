Chimerix snags drug compounds

Research Triangle Park, N.C.based Chimerix has bought a library of small-molecule antiviral and oncology drug candidates from the University of Michigan. The library was developed by chemistry professor Leroy Townsend, whose research is primarily in the area of antimetabolites, a group of anticancer compounds that disrupt DNA production. Chimerix says the library contains unique nucleoside and heterocyclic compounds that will help to accelerate its drug discovery efforts. Chimerix will fold the most promising antiviral candidates into its own program and out-license oncology drug candidates to other companies.
