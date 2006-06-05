Commerce Department backs off export control rule

In the May 31 Federal Register, the Department of Commerce announced the withdrawal of a proposed rulemaking notice on so-called deemed exports. The proposed rule, published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2005, would have imposed new restrictions on access to certain export-controlled information and technology by foreign-born scientists and students. By withdrawing its proposal, Commerce's Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS) acknowledged U.S. scientists' concerns that the proposed rule would have made difficult, if not impossible, many common interactions with foreign-born collaborators or students. In its latest Federal Register notice, BIS said, "While the deemed export rule plays a crucial role in preventing foreign nationals from countries of concern from obtaining controlled U.S. technology, BIS also recognizes that export controls must take into account the integral and critical contribution of foreign nationals to U.S. fundamental research." BIS also announced the establishment of a Deemed Export Advisory Committee to serve as a forum for addressing issues "related to an evolving deemed export control policy."
