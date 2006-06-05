Dow ups stake in fuel cells

Dow Chemical has purchased $1.25 million in Millennium Cell stock following completion of the first milestone in an agreement between the two firms. Formed early last year, the three-year, joint-development deal seeks to commercialize portable fuel cells for consumer electronics and military applications. "The use of hydrogen fuel cells is a promising area that requires improved technology for fuel handling and storage," says James H. Plonka, vice president of Dow corporate venture capital.
