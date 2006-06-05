Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Engelhard Agrees To BASF Takeover

Catalyst and pigment maker capitulates after four months of resisting buyout

by Marc S. Reisch
June 5, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Home Base
[+]Enlarge
Credit: PHOTO BY MICHAEL MCCOY
Engelhard's main operations, at least for now, are in Iselin, N.J.
Credit: PHOTO BY MICHAEL MCCOY
Engelhard's main operations, at least for now, are in Iselin, N.J.

After refusing two earlier overtures from BASF, Engelhard's board of directors has agreed to BASF's "last, best, and final" offer of $39 per share in cash for all outstanding Engelhard shares. Including the assumption of Engelhard's debt, the deal is valued at $5.6 billion.

The two companies signed a definitive agreement on May 30. Engelhard now recommends that shareholders offer their shares to BASF. Engelhard's board has also withdrawn the company's counteroffer of $45 per share for 20% of its own shares.

"Our board has determined that the $39-per-share offer provides fair value to our shareholders," says Barry W. Perry, Engelhard's chairman and CEO. "The agreement paves the way for an orderly and cooperative transaction."

Engelhard's capitulation comes after a battle that started in January when BASF made an unsolicited $37-per-share bid for the catalyst and pigment maker. BASF raised the offer to $38 per share early in May and followed it with the $39 offer on May 22, which was accompanied by the declaration that the company would walk away if shareholders did not accept the deal.

BASF had also nominated its own slate of directors to run for election to Engelhard's board at the firm's June 2 annual meeting. Had they won, BASF's nominees would have constituted a majority of the nine-person board and would have had the power to accept BASF's proposal.

Just two weeks ago, that outcome looked increasingly likely. An influential proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), recommended that shareholders vote for BASF's nominees.

Analyst Dmitry Silversteyn of investment advisory firm Longbow Research says the ISS recommendation made it harder for Engelhard to fight BASF's bid for board control. And Engelhard's failure to find a white knight to rescue it with a higher bid finally made BASF's offer irresistible, he says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Investor 40 North ups its bid for Grace
Engelhard Agrees To Be Acquired By BASF
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF Ups Bid For Engelhard Again

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE