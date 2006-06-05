Michigan firms join forces

Kalexsyn and the Michigan High-Throughput Screening Center, both based in Kalamazoo, Mich., have established a joint service alliance. Kalexsyn will become the preferred provider of medicinal chemistry services to MHTSC customers who want to further develop drug candidates that were identified by screening the center's compound libraries. MHTSC says its library contains more than 100,000 candidate drug compounds.
