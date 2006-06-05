R&D head will lead Sanofi

At last week's annual meeting of the French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, Chairman and CEO Jean-François Dehecq proposed splitting the chairman and CEO roles at the company. He said he would ask the firm's board to make its current executive vice president for science and medical affairs, Gérard Le Fur, CEO by the end of the year. Dehecq expects to stay on as chairman until the end of 2009.
