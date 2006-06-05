Schering-Plough plans job cuts

Schering-Plough has announced a streamlining of its manufacturing operations that will result in the elimination of about 1,100 jobs. The firm is phasing out manufacturing at its Manati, P.R., site and cutting jobs in Las Piedras, P.R., and in Kenilworth and Union, N.J. About 600 of the cuts will be in Puerto Rico and the balance will be in New Jersey. Schering-Plough says the actions will cost it $235 million to $260 million and will result in annual savings of $100 million starting next year. The firm says it continues to be a major employer in New Jersey, where approximately 7,000 employees remain, and that it has plans for growth in areas such as R&D.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter