Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Second known Fe(VI) complex debuts

June 5, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Chemists have been on the lookout for high-oxidation-state iron complexes with metal-ligand multiple bonds because they are proposed intermediates in biocatalytic pathways, such as the enzymatic reduction of N2 and O2. Though several Fe(IV) and Fe(V) complexes have been prepared, only one Fe(VI) complex was known before now: the ferrate anion, FeO42-, which serves as a useful oxidizing agent in several applications. John F. Berry and Karl Wieghardt at the Max Planck Institute for Bioinorganic Chemistry, in M?lheim an der Ruhr, Germany, and their colleagues now report the second Fe(VI) compound in the form of the iron nitride shown (Science, published online June 1, dx.doi.org/10.1126/sci ence.1128506). The complex was prepared from an Fe(III) azide complex, FeN3L, where L is the trimethylcyclam acetate ligand. The Fe(III) complex was electrochemically oxidized to Fe(IV), then photochemically oxidized at 77 K to cleave N2 and form the Fe(VI) complex, which remains stable at low temperature. Coupled with other recent advances, "these results portend both a much greater oxidation-state flexibility and multiple-bond chemistry for iron," notes MIT chemist Christopher C. Cummins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold Doubles Down To Couple Alkynes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Terminal Vanadium(III) Oxo Complex Isolated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mixing And Matching Metals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE