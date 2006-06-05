Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

On the origin of biochirality

June 5, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Homochirality—the predominance of single enantiomers, such as l-amino acids—is a key property of biomolecules in living systems. The mechanism by which it evolved is unknown, but a new model for the evolution of biological homochirality has been developed by Donna G. Blackmond of Imperial College, London, and coworkers (Nature 2006, 441, 621). They show that amino acid-catalyzed aldol reactions in which solid- and solution-phase amino acid enantiomers exist in equilibrium provide an efficient mechanism for asymmetric amplification of single-enantiomer products. Serine provides the most significant amplification. Previous proposals for the origin of homochirality have involved far-from-equilibrium systems. The new mechanism involves an equilibrium process that "can operate in aqueous systems, making it an appealing proposition for explaining ... the development of high enantiomeric excess in biomolecules from a presumably racemic prebiotic world," the researchers write. They plan to report having observed the effect with other types of chiral catalysts as well, suggesting that it could have important implications for asymmetric catalysis in general.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE