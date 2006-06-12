Aceto goes to India

Aceto's board of directors has authorized the firm to buy land in Mumbai and then construct an Indian headquarters from which it will supply pharmaceutical and other fine chemicals to customers. Financial details are unavailable, but the firm said it will fund the expansion with cash on hand. The facility will house quality control, quality assurance, and analytical labs while also serving as the firm's Indian logistics center. Aceto also plans to increase its current Indian sourcing and regulatory staff of 10 to include analytical chemists and pharmacologists.
