Driving Efficiency

June 12, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 24
High-performance plastics are finding increased relevance as a way to make cars less costly to manufacture−and fill up at the gas pump
Harvard professor is honored for lifetime of achievements and service to chemistry
DOE's industrial energy-auditing program could cut energy use significantly, but its survival is unsure
Innovations in battery materials are leading to applications heftier than portable electronics
Once kept at arm's length, biotechnology is being embraced by big pharma
Charles Macintosh's waterproof-fabric concept, patented more than 180 years ago, is still relevant