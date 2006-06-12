Advertisement

June 12, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 24

High-performance plastics are finding increased relevance as a way to make cars less costly to manufacture−and fill up at the gas pump

Volume 84 | Issue 24
Materials

Driving Efficiency

High-performance plastics are finding increased relevance as a way to make cars less costly to manufacture−and fill up at the gas pump

Whitesides Named Priestley Medalist

Harvard professor is honored for lifetime of achievements and service to chemistry

A Harder Look At Efficiency

DOE's industrial energy-auditing program could cut energy use significantly, but its survival is unsure

  • Materials

    Lithium Batteries With More Muscle

    Innovations in battery materials are leading to applications heftier than portable electronics

  • Business

    Lure Of Biologics

    Once kept at arm's length, biotechnology is being embraced by big pharma

  • Policy

    House Legislation Sets Science Accountability Standards

Science Concentrates

Materials

What's that stuff? Raincoats

Charles Macintosh's waterproof-fabric concept, patented more than 180 years ago, is still relevant

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The Doonsbury gambit, Forget about your mom's blog ..., Inside the mind of Dr. Laundry

 

