Arkema expands glass coatings

Arkema is partnering with Chinese glass manufacturer Qinhuangdao Yaohua on a second glass production line using Arkema's low-emissivity chemical vapor deposition technology. The new line, employing a technology Arkema developed with process equipment manufacturer Stewart Engineers, will allow Yaohua to increase production of thin-glass and solar-control glazing products for the hard-coated glass market in China. The Chinese company opened its first production unit in partnership with Arkema in Qinhuangdao two years ago. Each unit represented a $10 million investment by Yaohua, according to Arkema.
