Asahi and Kuraray slate membranes

Asahi Kasei and Kuraray have agreed to set up a 50-50 joint venture to produce hollow-fiber membranes for medical devices. The membranes, made from Kuraray ethylene-vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH), will be components in Asahi's dialyzers. The partners expect to invest $22 million in a facility that is scheduled to open in May 2008 in Nobeoka, on the island of Kyushu, Japan. Asahi also makes dialyzers incorporating polysulfone hollow-fiber membranes. It says dialyzers fitted with EVOH-based membranes provide gentler care and are suitable for older and first-time users. Kuraray will relocate its EVOH hollow-fiber plant to Nobeoka; it is now in Kurashiki, on the main island of Honshu.
