Akzo Nobel has agreed to sell its 94.2% stake in Salt Asia Holdings, which owns the Australian solar salt business Onslow Salt, to Mitsui & Co. for $96 million. The business generated 2005 revenues of $52 million. The sale is part of Akzo Nobel's chemical business realignment.
Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi-Aventis, has acquired exclusive worldwide rights to Emergent BioSolutions' proteins and related technology for the development of a novel vaccine to protect against Neisseria meningitidis serogroup B bacterial infections. The price is $3.8 million.
DuPont has opened a lab on the campus of the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology in Seoul. The new facility will support the company's R&D activities in the electronics, auto, and construction industries.
Lonza has agreed to sell its LOFO High Tech Film unit to Taiwanese polyester products firm Shinkong Synthetic Fibers for an undisclosed sum. LOFO makes solvent-cast films, primarily for electronics applications such as flat-panel displays.
Gulf Stabilizer Industries, a joint venture between Saudi Arabia's Zamil Holdings (51%) and Chemtura (49%) is expanding the capacity of its Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, additive blend plant by 35%. The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of next year.
Mitsui Chemicals and its Prime Polymer subsidiary will boost their global capacity for polypropylene-based composite materials for the auto industry by 63,000 metric tons, to 300,000 metric tons per year. The plants are located in China, Germany, Mexico, Tennessee, and Thailand.
