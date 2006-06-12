DuPont boosts Chinese output

DuPont is building a second production line in Shenzhen, China, for liquid-crystal-display direct bonding. The company says the new line will more than double its capacity to bond an antireflective glass or filter element directly onto the front of an LCD. The company says the technique increases display readability, cuts condensation, and improves scratch resistance. DuPont says the project will be complete late this year. It expects to build a third production line in 2007.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter