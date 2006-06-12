Ferro shores up finances

Ferro Corp., which is recovering from the effects of an accounting problem in one of its businesses, has named new accountants and completed a new credit agreement. Ferro says it has engaged Deloitte & Touche as its new public accountant, replacing KPMG, which it dismissed in May. The Cleveland-based firm also says it has finalized a new $250 million line of credit and $450 million in term loans. Ferro recently said it is in talks to sell its specialty plastics unit.
